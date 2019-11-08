Pakistan to host Kabaddi WC in January

LAHORE: Pakistan will be hosting the 2020 edition of the circle style Kabaddi World Cup as the competition will be played from January 12-18 in Lahore, Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur.

India had hosted all six circle style World Cups so far, with the last one taking place in 2016. The Pakistan Kabaddi Federation stated that 10 teams — including India, Australia, England, Iran, Canada and Kenya — will be taking part in the tournament.

An exhibition fixture will also be played between the women’s side of Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

President PKF, Chaudhry Shafay, revealed that eight out of nine teams have already confirmed their participation while India is expected to confirm their tour via a written document by next month.

He said that this event will pave the way for them to encourage more local players towards this unique and exciting sport.“I think this is an excellent achievement for us as this event will help us bringing this game in limelight in the country,” he said.