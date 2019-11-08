Dadu by-election: PPP’s candidate takes the lead

DADU: According to unofficial results of the PS-86 by-election, the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) candidate has taken the lead over the PTI candidate, on Thursday.

According to unofficial results from 102 polling stations out of a total of 158, the PPP's Saleh Shah led by securing 30,046 votes. The PTI's Imdad Ali Khan Laghari got 13,875 votes. The seat had fallen vacant after the death of PPP MPA Ghulam Shah Jillani a few months ago.

In order to deal with any untoward situation, 1100 Pakistan Army and Rangers personnel and 1100 Sindh Police officials were deployed. Pakistan Army and Rangers officials were deployed both inside and outside polling stations. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had criticised the deployment of armed forces personnel during the by-elections.