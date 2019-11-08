PHF president’s brother dies

KARACHI: Arif Ijaz Khokhar, brother of Pakistan Hockey Federation president Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Punjab Hockey Association Secretary Col (R) Asif Naz Khokhar died on Thursday. PHF secretary general Asif Bajwa and other officials expressed their sympathies on this sad occasion and prayed to God Almighty to grant the departed soul eternal peace. His funeral will be held on Saturday (tomorrow) after Zohr prayers in Lahore.