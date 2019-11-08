close
Fri Nov 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2019

PHF president’s brother dies

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2019

KARACHI: Arif Ijaz Khokhar, brother of Pakistan Hockey Federation president Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Punjab Hockey Association Secretary Col (R) Asif Naz Khokhar died on Thursday. PHF secretary general Asif Bajwa and other officials expressed their sympathies on this sad occasion and prayed to God Almighty to grant the departed soul eternal peace. His funeral will be held on Saturday (tomorrow) after Zohr prayers in Lahore.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports