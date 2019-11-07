No compromise on Khatam-e-Nabuwwat, Blasphemy Law: Qadri

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri on Wednesday asked organisers of Azadi March to refrain from doing politics on sensitive issues like Khatam-e-Nabuwwat and Blasphemy Law.

Addressing a press conference here, the minister said there would be no compromise on Khatam-e-Nabuwwat and Blasphemy Law. "The PTI government will play leading role in safeguarding basic faith like Khatam-e-Nabuwwat, sanctity of Holy Prophets," the minister maintained.

Noorul Haq said that the JUI-F had gathered people in Islamabad under baseless agenda. The minister said the PTI is not a traditional religious party but it is also not against religion and wants to promote Islamic values in the country. In this connection, he said it was PTI government in KP province, which included Islamic topics in syllabi of educational institutions.

He pointed out that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the first politician of Pakistan, while in opposition and after assuming power who inside and outside Pakistan, frequently talks about state of Madina, the foundations of which were laid on teachings of Holy Quran and Sunnah. He said he joined PTI as personality of Imran Khan impressed him a lot as he has special love and attachment with the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him). "I have recited Kalma of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and not of Imran Khan" he said. Noorul Haq Qadri maintained that there was no question of recognising Israeli as is being talked at Azadi March. He particularly mentioned that Prime Minister Imran Khan at the forum of United Nations called Israel as brutal and illegitimate state.

To a question, the minister said some demands being presented by JUI-F, which could not be met. He said Maulana Fazlur Rehman is a politician who keeps his options and believes in reconciliation. He said he had requested Maulana Fazlur Rehman to end sit-in to show respect to the holy month of Rabbi al Awwal.