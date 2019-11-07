close
Thu Nov 07, 2019
November 7, 2019

LHC summons YDA representatives

National

November 7, 2019

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Justice Jawad Hassan on Wednesday sought assistance from the bar on the law about strikes by professional doctors and others and has summoned representatives of Young Doctors Association (YDA).

The court of Justice Jawad Hassan was hearing a petition against the strike being observed by the young doctors against the promulgation of Pakistan Medical Commission Ordinance 2019.

Lahore High Court Bar Association's President Ch Hafeez-ur-Rehman appeared on the court's call.

The judge asked the bar's leader to assist the court on legitimacy of strikes by the professionals when they were being regulated by their own bodies like authority, council or commission.

