International badminton begins today

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Badminton Federation in collaboration with Pakistan Sports Board is holding the four-day Pakistan International Series Badminton Tournament from today (Thursday) at Rodham Hall of Pakistan Sports Complex, says a press release.

The event will be a world-ranking badminton tournament sanctioned by the Badminton World Federation.

A total of 30 international players from America, Canada, Thailand, Malaysia, Iran, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Nepal, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan and as many players from Pakistan will take part in the event for top honours. The opening ceremony of the event will be held today at Rodham Hall. Inter-Provincial Coordination Secretary Akbar Hussain Durrani is likely to grace the occasion as the chief guest.