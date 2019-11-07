Saudi assistant defence minister calls on COAS

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Saudi Arabia’s assistant defence minister Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Ayesh met with Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters, Geo News reported while citing ISPR statement. During the meeting Wednesday issues of mutual interest including defence and security cooperation were discussed. The ISPR said the army chief and Saudi assistant defence minister also spoke about the overall regional security situation.
