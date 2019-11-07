close
Thu Nov 07, 2019
SA
Saeed Ahmed
November 7, 2019

Upgradation work of CGH reviewed

Islamabad

Rawalpindi : REMOS officers visited CGH Rawalpindi to see the upgradation work and visited newly established Modular OTs, CSSD, Hospital Hygienic Laundry, 64 Slice CT Scanner, Radiology department, laboratory, Immunisation Center & Dental facility.

The officers were briefed by Consultant Health ML&C who highlighted that the aim of designs of all aforementioned projects were based on patient safety and Infection control which was validated by specialised quality laboratory.

The officers appreciated the efforts of the technical team and hospital management. It was also appraised that all standards equivalent to hospitals of USA, Europe & Middle east.

