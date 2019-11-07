close
Thu Nov 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2019

Pakistan International Squash 16 foreign players set to feature

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2019

KARACHI: As many as 16 foreign players have entered to feature in the $20,000 Pakistan International Squash Tournament 2019 which will be held in Islamabad from December 15-19.

According to the entry list, World No 43 Youssef Ibrahim of Egypt will be the top seed, while the second seed will be his compatriot M El Sherbini, ranked 51. Pakistan’s Tayyab Aslam will be seeded third, while Egypt’s Mazen Gamal, ranked 64, and Pakistan’s Asim Khan will be fourth and fifth seed respectively.

Sixth seed will be Portugal’s Rui Soares, ranked 77. Tsz Kwan Lau of Hong Kong, ranked 80, will be seventh seed, while Pakistan’s Farhan Mehboob will be eighth seed at the tournament. The 9/16 seed players are: Hong Kong’s Chi Him Wong and Tang Ming Hong, Pakistan’s Amaad Fareed and Farhan Zaman, Egypt’s Ahmed Hosny, Jordan’s M Alsarraj, Germany’s Yannik Omlor and Austria’s Aqeel Rehman.

Unseeded players at the tournament will be Egypt’s Yahya Elnawsany and Khaled Labib, Malaysia’s Darren Rahul Pragasam and Ong Sai Hung, Pakistan’s Israr Ahmed and Curtis Malik of England.

The organisers have also given wildcards to under-19 players Zeeshan Zeb and Noor Zaman.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports