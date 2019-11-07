Pakistan International Squash 16 foreign players set to feature

KARACHI: As many as 16 foreign players have entered to feature in the $20,000 Pakistan International Squash Tournament 2019 which will be held in Islamabad from December 15-19.

According to the entry list, World No 43 Youssef Ibrahim of Egypt will be the top seed, while the second seed will be his compatriot M El Sherbini, ranked 51. Pakistan’s Tayyab Aslam will be seeded third, while Egypt’s Mazen Gamal, ranked 64, and Pakistan’s Asim Khan will be fourth and fifth seed respectively.

Sixth seed will be Portugal’s Rui Soares, ranked 77. Tsz Kwan Lau of Hong Kong, ranked 80, will be seventh seed, while Pakistan’s Farhan Mehboob will be eighth seed at the tournament. The 9/16 seed players are: Hong Kong’s Chi Him Wong and Tang Ming Hong, Pakistan’s Amaad Fareed and Farhan Zaman, Egypt’s Ahmed Hosny, Jordan’s M Alsarraj, Germany’s Yannik Omlor and Austria’s Aqeel Rehman.

Unseeded players at the tournament will be Egypt’s Yahya Elnawsany and Khaled Labib, Malaysia’s Darren Rahul Pragasam and Ong Sai Hung, Pakistan’s Israr Ahmed and Curtis Malik of England.

The organisers have also given wildcards to under-19 players Zeeshan Zeb and Noor Zaman.