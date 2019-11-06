Govt directed to ensure protection of blackbucks

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court has directed the provincial government to protect and preserve blackbucks, an endangered species, in light of the Punjab Wildlife Act 1974.

In a detailed verdict issued on a public interest petition, Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh further directed the government to ensure implementation of recommendations made by the Blackbucks Commission formed by the court. A citizen, Ali Imran, had filed the petition challenging the inaction of the government on protection and preservation of blackbucks.

Petitioner’s counsel Sheraz Zaka told the court that he had no objections if the blackbuck commission’s recommendations were implemented in letter and spirit. Senior lawyer Dr Pervez Hassan had headed the commission that recommended that hunting of blackbucks should not be allowed and the government must take all safeguard measures in Lal Sohanra Park Bahawalpur as well as in the Cholistan area.

The commission admitted the fact that blackbuck was a rare species and must be protected at every cost and the wildlife department must ensure allocation of funds to enhance its capacity. The judge directed the government to pay special attention to the protection of biological diversity and take all precautionary measures to safeguard the vulnerable species. The judge also directed that the commission after every six months would conduct its meeting and submit a report to the deputy registrar judicial of the high court on progress of implementation of its recommendations by the government.

The judgment further said that fundamental rights included right to protect all living organisms including birds, animals air and soil. The wildlife department also endorsed the commission’s report and its recommendations for the protection/preservation of the endangered species.

doctors’ strike: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday directed the secretary specialised healthcare & medical education to ensure uninterrupted provision of medical facilities to the general public in indoor, outdoor and emergencies of public sector hospitals in Punjab.

The court issued this order on a public interest petition filed against the continuous strike of young doctors in public sector hospitals and sought personal presence of some senior officer of health department by today (Wednesday).

Judicial Activism Panel (JAP) chairman advocate Azhar Siddique pleaded that strict action should be taken against the doctors for observing protests and denying health services to even critical patients in the hospitals.

He submitted that a handful of young doctors had been on strike for many weeks causing suspension of health facilities in the hospitals. He said not only the patients in the hospitals but citizens on roads had been facing problems due to the doctors’ protests. The lawyer contended that the law did not allow doctors to refuse medical facility to any patient as medical profession fell within the category of compulsory service.