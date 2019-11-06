Bilawal endorses Azadi March demands

MULTAN: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Tuesday his party had launched a protest movement against the “most tyrannical government” from Kashmir to Karachi and sooner or later, the ‘selected’ rulers would have to go.

Addressing local party leaders and office-bearers at Multan Bilawal House, he endorsed the demands of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, saying his demands were accurate and justified. He said the PPP fully stands with the Maulana demands and completely support them.

He said the PPP workers and office-bearers were part of Azadi march right from Sindh to Islamabad. He sought opinion from workers on participating in the JUI-F sit-in or not. He said he was seeking workers’ feedback on taking part or not in the Azadi March sit-in and he would submit that consensus in the PPP central executive meeting.