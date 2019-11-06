close
Wed Nov 06, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 6, 2019

SHC Green beat SHC Blues in independence cup tournament

Sports

KARACHI: Sindh High Court Green defeated SHC Blues by 105 runs in a qualifying match of 1st independence cup color kit cricket T20 tournament at UBL cricket ground.

Batting first SHC Green scored 205 runs for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs with fine batting of Asghar Raza (57 not out) and Ali Naqi’s 35 runs off just 13 balls. Asad Abbasi (32) and Sajid Pechuho (33) also batted well.

SHC Blues crumbled down after scoring just 100 runs as Ali Naqi got four for eight, Sajid Pechuho two for four and Nasir Qureshi two for 22 runs.

In another match, Arya Sports beat Pakistan Lawyers by six wickets. Pakistan Lawyers scored 142 for 7. Hanif Shahzad scored 37 and Atif Baig 26. Adil Rehman took three wickets for 37 and Usman Javed two for 16.

Arya Sports easily chased the 142 runs target for the loss of six wickets in 18.1 overs. Zahid Umrani scored 70 not out with seven fours and one six. Saqib Afridi scored 40 not out with two sixes and two fours. Najid Jamali got two for 28 and Hassan Meerza two for 24.

