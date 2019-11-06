Public safety commission orders arrest of Khairpur kidnappers

Presiding over the first meeting of the Provincial Public Safety & Police Complaints Commission, which was established under the Police Order 2002, Sindh’s chief minister on Tuesday approved the appointment of the body’s secretary and also ordered forming district public safety commissions.

Being the chairman of the public safety commission, CM Syed Murad Ali Shah in consultation with the body’s members approved the appointment of Saifullah Abro as its secretary. He also directed Home Secretary Kazi Kabir to arrange an office for the commission so that they could start working.

A member of the commission pointed out that Ali Nawaz Chachar, a young boy of the Pir Jo Goth city in District Khairpur, had committed suicide after failing to free his sister from the clutches of her kidnappers.

On this the chief executive of the province directed Sindh police chief Dr Syed Kaleem Imam to register a case and get the culprits arrested. The commission unanimously called for an annual police plan, following which Shah directed Imam to prepare an annual plan and submit it to the commission for a thorough discussion and subsequent approval.

The commission’s members also raised the issues of sexual abuse of children, the use of drugs by schoolchildren and Karo-Kari. The CM directed the police chief to demonstrate zero tolerance in such cases and take strict action against the culprits.

Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon responded to the questions of the commission’s members regarding street crime and the improvement in policing across the city. He gave a presentation on these to the members.

The commission’s members expressed serious concern over the unchecked penetration of illegal immigrants and asked the Sindh police chief to take strict action so that the exodus could be stopped.

The members also agreed on holding meetings of the commission in the first week of every month. They also decided to establish district public safety commissions, for which the CM directed the home secretary to get recommendation from the districts in accordance with the law.

The meeting was also attended by CM’s law adviser Murtaza Wahab, MPAs Sharjeel Memon, Imdad Pitafi, Shamim Mumtaz, Shahnaz Begum and Mohammad Ali Aziz, the law secretary, Nazim Haji, Karamat Ali and others.

The Provincial Public Safety & Police Complaints Commission was established for making recommendations to the CM to promote integrity, efficiency and effectiveness of the police, for taking steps to prevent the police from engaging in any unlawful activity, for efficiency and effectiveness of the police, and for facilitating the establishment and functioning of citizens-police liaison committees in accordance with Article 168.