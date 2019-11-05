close
Tue Nov 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 5, 2019

Jaffar Inter-School Hockey begins

Sports

November 5, 2019

LAHORE: The 51st Jaffar Inter School Hockey Championship started here on Monday with Aitchison College and Campus Boys School playing a draw.

The teams scored one goals each here at Ali Institute ground. The tournament was inaugurated by Qasim Khan with a hit. Michael M Thomas, principal of the college was also present on the occasion. Aitchison got the lead through Afridi in the first session which was leveled by Husnain Arshad from Campus Boys side in the second half. The tournament being participated by 28 teams have its final on November 14.

