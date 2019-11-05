Our task is facilitation: Pervez Elahi

ISLAMABAD: President Pakistan Muslim League (PML) Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and the Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi Monday night met with the JUI-F chief Fazlur Rahman and advised him to go for reconciliation with the government.

Azadi March and political situation came under discussion during the meeting.

Convener Rahber Committee Akram Khan Durrani, Maulana Attaur Rehman and Maulana Abdul Wasey from the JUI-F and Hafiz Ammar Nasim were also present.

Taking to the media after the meeting, Pervez Elahi said they had cordial relations with Fazl and wanted to resolve the issue politically.

“Our task is to facilitate and will do it. We are playing the role of facilitator to improve the situation and to bring betterment," he said.

“We are trying for a way out for an amicable resolution to the issue. I hope for betterment, as it is in the benefit of everyone that the issued resolves politically,” he added. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had convened a meeting of government negotiating committee and he will attend it.

Durrani said Azadi March came under discussion with Chaudhry Shujaat and Chaudhry Pervez Elahi. He said the Chaudhry brothers came to play a conciliatory role. To a question, he said they had presented their demands to the government committee and will meet again on Tuesday (today).

"We will not back out on our demand," he said.

Earlier, on arrival at the residence of Fazl, Pervez Elahi told reporters they came there for reconciliation and were positive that the issue will resolved amicably.

"Everything settles when there is reconciliation," he said. Pervez Elahi said economy and the masses both were suffering due to current situation.

“We want both the sides to reach an agreement so that it can be presented in the assembly. We came here in our personal capacity,” he said.