Rizwan lifts Aqib Shaheed tennis title

RAWALPINDI: Rizwan Ahm­ed beat Abrar 6-2, 6-3 in the final to win Captain Aqib Javaid Shaheed Tennis Tournament, says a press release.

Major General Asghar Nawaz was the chief guest on the occasion and gave away the prizes to the winners and runners-up. Gen Asghar Nawaz appreciated the efforts of Davis Cupper Inamul Haq (Tournament Director) for conducting ‘Shohada’ tournaments and promised his all-out support in holding such tournaments. He also announced handsome prize money for the winners and runners-up.

Tournament Director Inamul Haq thanked the chief guest for taking time out of his busy schedule.

Inam was all praise for Brig Rashid Wali for arranging all the relevant at GHQ Tennis Club. He also thanked PLTA Chairman Iftikhar Ahmed Rao and Rashid Malik for approving the tournament and providing medals and certificates. Inam also announced to hold Flying Officer Maryam Mukhtar Shaheed tournament next month.