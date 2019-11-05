Police in Khairpur trained to counter violence against women

KHAIRPUR: A two-day capacity building training session for police personnel on “Ending Violence against Women” was organised by an NGO Individualland Pakistan, in Khairpur.

Individualland is in the process of implementing an initiative funded by UN women based on capacity building of police personnel from Khairpur, Dadu, Karachi, Quetta and Rawalpindi. The first round of capacity building trainings were started on October 25 last month, in Khairpur, and so far so four out of five batches are already trained.

The types and dynamics of power were thoroughly discussed, including structural power and personal power while the participants were also briefed about types of violence like structural violence, cultural violence, physical violence, economical violence and domestic violence.

One of the participants of the training sessions, the head of police training centre Khairpur, SHO Rustam said “the lack of capacity and understanding of various dimensions of violences against women are the one of the leading reasons that the efforts to curb the discriminating violence against women remain futile.” He also highlighted the importance of educating police personnel on issues related to violence against women.

The police officials said the system and society have created an assumption that the domestic violence against women is a norm, adding that we regard it as a personal issue. He said he suggested resolving all such issues within the walls of a house. The Individualland Pakistan, is a research based consultancy and advocacy firm specializing in thematic areas of gender mainstreaming, governance, peace-building and media education.