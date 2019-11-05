close
Tue Nov 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 5, 2019

RapidCompute first Pak cloud service

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 5, 2019

KARACHI: RapidCompute recently became Pakistan’s first cloud service provider to be General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliant, a statement said on Monday.

The successful implementation of the regulatory requirements was marked by a formal signing ceremony between RapidCompute and SecureBeans, a cyber security consulting firm, which performed an audit for the former, it added.

With this feat, RapidCompute has become one of the few organisations in the country to be GDPR compliant. The GDPR was formally introduced when the European Union adopted the legislation in 2016. It is one of the most important set of laws governing privacy of data, especially concerning citizens of the EU, the statement said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business