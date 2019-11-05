RapidCompute first Pak cloud service

KARACHI: RapidCompute recently became Pakistan’s first cloud service provider to be General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliant, a statement said on Monday.

The successful implementation of the regulatory requirements was marked by a formal signing ceremony between RapidCompute and SecureBeans, a cyber security consulting firm, which performed an audit for the former, it added.

With this feat, RapidCompute has become one of the few organisations in the country to be GDPR compliant. The GDPR was formally introduced when the European Union adopted the legislation in 2016. It is one of the most important set of laws governing privacy of data, especially concerning citizens of the EU, the statement said.