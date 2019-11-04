close
Mon Nov 04, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 4, 2019

Inter-School Hockey begins in Gojra

Sports

November 4, 2019

TOBA TEK SINGH: All-Pakistan inter-school five- day hockey tournament started at Gojra on polygrass hockey stadium on Sunday under the auspices of Faisalabad divisional public school(DPS).

Deputy Commissioner Mohsin Rashid was chief guest in inaugural match played between Faisalabad DPS and government high school chak 134/9-L(Sahiwal) teams. DPS team won the match. Gojra assistant commissioner Ms Sumaira Ambreen, former international empire Iqbal Bali and former international players Rana Mujahid Ali, Shahbaz Junior and Zeshan Gujjar were also present on the occasion.

