Illegal weapons seized during search operation

MULTAN: Police recovered illegal weapons during house-to-house search operation launched here in two different police stations areas on Saturday night, police said on Sunday.According to police sources, accompanying law-enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked traffic on the roads passing through the areas of Chah Nai Wala and Basti Ameerabad respectively in Makhdoom Rasheed and Seetal Marri police stations areas.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make biometric identification of 52 people.

The teams also recovered five illegal weapons during the search operation. The search operations were being conducted on daily basis to make area crime and weapon-free, police sources added.

86 power pilferers caught: The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 86 power pilferers. According to Mepco spokesman here on Sunday, Mepco teams conducted raids at different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and caught 86 power pilferers red-handed. The teams also detected theft of 111,000 units, the spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 2.1 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers while FIRs were got registered against six consumers on the charges of meters tampering, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, dead meter and meter screen wash, he added.