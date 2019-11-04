Mardan police say four land grabbers nabbed, weapons recovered

MARDAN: Police have arrested four members of land mafia and recovered weapons from them in the limits of Par Hoti Police Station, a senior police officer said.

Talking to the media, District Police Officer Mohammad Sajjad Khan said that the police had launched a campaign against usury and land mafia, for which an awareness campaign was also underway.

He added that a complaint Attaur Rehman, a resident of Par Hoti, had submitted an application on November 2 in the regional police officer’s office.

The official said the complainant stated in his application that he and his brother were owners of certain property at Par Hoti area. However, one Abdus Samad, resident of New Islamabad Par Hoti, allegedly through manipulation unregistered deed transfer of the land to one Zrawar, a resident of Karamar Maina Par Hoti.

He stated that later the mentioned person forcibly started construction work on the land. The complainant alleged that Zrawar was a land grabber and involved in several criminal cases. He stated that both the accused were allegedly part of land mafia. The police registered a case against the accused under sections 419,420 and 447 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). Later, the police received information that the mentioned accused were travelling in a jeep (1234-B) on Swabi Road. The official added that police set up a checkpoint on the Swabi Road near Sangmarmar area. He added that police stopped the vehicle and arrested Zrawar, his son Salamat, Mohammad Faraz and Walayat Ali. The DPO added that police also recovered one M-16 rifle, one SMG rifle, 2 pistols and 503 cartridges.

To encounter the issues of usury and land grabbing, the Mardan police have set up a special desk at Police Assistance Lines (PAL).

“Since the setting up of the desk, several such more cases have already been taken up and crackdown will continue throughout the district without any discrimination,” the official added.

He also appealed to people affected by the land mafia, usury business and underplay to approach the special desk set up by the police and register their complaints without any fear.