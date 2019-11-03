Peace bikers rally reaches Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Istehkam-e-Pakistan (Pakistan Peace) Rally, which was started from Quaid-e-Azam mausoleum in the port city of Karachi on October 15 last, reached here on Saturday. General Manager Events and Tourist Information Centres (TICs), M Ali Syed, welcomed the motorcyclists at the historic Peshawar Museum.

The rally comprising of five bikers, who are on a peace ride throughout the country, was meant to pay tributes to the martyrs of the army who laid their lives for the defence of the motherland. They visited the graves of martyrs, including Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed in Swabi, offered fateha and placed the floral wreaths on the mausoleums.

The riders after going from village to village and town to town in Sindh, Punjab, GB, Pak-Afghan Torkham border, Pak-China border point at Sust and covering 8,500 kilometers distance entered the Peshawar city.