JHANG: Girl axed to death by brother

JHANG: An eighth class student was axed to death by her brother here on Friday night. Ayesha Zafar, 15, was on her way to a tuition centre when her accused brother Mudassar intercepted her on Toba Road and allegedly axed her to death. People caught the alleged killer and handed over to local police. The police said that the family of the accused claimed that the accused was mentally retarded. The police have registered a case.