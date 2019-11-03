Five dead, 8 hurt in Faisalabad accidents

FAISALABAD: Five persons, including a woman, were killed and eight others sustained injuries in different road accidents here on Saturday. Amjad Ali, a first year student of Jallandhar village, crushed under the wheels of a bus when he was trying to catch the running bus near Jahangir Turnabout (Dijkot) to reach his college. In another accident, Akbari Bibi was waiting public transport at Dijkot Bus Stand when she was also crushed to death by a speeding bus. In a head-on collision between two speeding motorcycles, Mubeen Ahmad of Chak 117 was killed while another youth was seriously injured. In yet another accident, Muhammad Ramazan was killed when a speeding motorbike hit him. Muhammad Hasnain, a minor boy of Chak 483, was killed when a speeding water supply vehicle crushed him to death. —Correspondent