Nawaz gradually attaining stability

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is gradually attaining stability as his treatment continued on 11th day Friday at the Services Hospital. “Nawaz’s platelets count has increased from Thursday’s 51,000 to 55,000 on Friday,” sources close to Special Medical Board said. Dr Adnan Khan, Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician, expressed reservation on the mode of treatment. In a twitter message on Friday, Dr Adnan said that former PM Nawaz Sharif continues on life saving doses of Steroids and Eltrombopag (Revolade; thrombopoietin receptor agonist) to achieve a platelet count safe for maintenance of Coronary/Carotid circulation (avoiding heart attack & stroke) and also to avoid spontaneous bleeding. Despite all efforts, he said, Nawaz Sharif’s underlying diseases and the treatment itself leads to complicated clinical consequences with significantly unstable critical health status. “Nawaz remains under treatment in intensive care setting requiring aggressive management,” he maintained.