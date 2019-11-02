close
Sat Nov 02, 2019
November 2, 2019

Design week

Lahore

November 2, 2019

LAHORE:The inaugural edition of Lahore Design Week 2020 will be held at the Alhamra Arts Council and various sites across Lahore from March 12 to 18.

Founded by Rashid Rana, one of Pakistan's most prominent contemporary artists, the Lahore Design Week will be held under the umbrella of a not-for-profit design foundation set up to promote design practices, design discourse and the design industry at large.

The focus of this annual event is to bring together three important stakeholders of the creative community: academia, industry and design practitioners under one platform in order to foster dialogue and collaboration among them.

