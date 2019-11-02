LHC moved against doctors’ strike

LAHORE:A writ petition was filed in the Lahore High Court on Friday to seek order for the provincial government for strict action against young doctors observing strike at public sector hospitals in Punjab.

A local lawyer filed the wit petition and pleaded the court to order strict action against the doctors for observing protests and denying health services to even critical patients in hospitals. He submitted that a handful of young doctors had been on strike for many weeks, causing suspension of health facilities in the hospitals. He said not only the patients in the hospitals but citizens on roads had been facing problems due to the doctors’ protests.