Rs70m released for 13 hospitals

Punjab Zakat and Ushr Department has released funds of more than Rs70 million to 13 hospitals of Lahore for providing free-of cost treatment facilities to the poor patients.

Provincial Minister for Zakat and Ushr Shaukat Ali Lalika distributed cheques of the amount to the medical social officers of the hospitals in a ceremony held in Ministers’ Block on Friday. Zakat Punjab Administrator Muhammad Aslam Ramay and other officers of Zakat Department were also present. Shuakat Ali Lalika said that Rs2.5million were given to Ganga Ram Hospital, Rs3.5million to Services Hospital, Rs 4million to Lahore General Hospital, Rs 5million to Shaikh Zayed Hospital, Rs 67.5 lac to Gulab Devi Chest Hospital, Rs10.5 million Mayo Hospital, Rs11.5 to PIC, 16.25 lac rupees to Fountain House, 77.5 lac rupees to Anmol Hospital, 55 lac rupees to Shaukat Kkanum Hospital, 42.5 lac rupees to Jinnah Hospital, 50 lac rupees to Children’s Hospital and Rs 25 lac were released to Gurki Hospital.