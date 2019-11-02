PUC observes Child Protection Day

LAHORE:Child Protection Day was observed here Friday under the aegis of Pakistan Ulema Council. The leadership of different religious schools of thought while addressing Friday congregations underlined that it was the responsibility of parents, government and society to ensure protection of children. The speakers said that children are future of every society and guarantor of our bright tomorrow. Any moderate society can't tolerate heinous crimes of violence against children. Elements responsible for child abuse and violence against children should be tried in anti-terrorism courts. Religious scholars urged upon parents to develop friendly relationship with their children adding that friendly relationship between parents and children played an effective role in building up confidence of children.

Addressing Friday congregations, the scholars stated that society should keep check on violence against children and special arrangements should be ensured to contain bonded labour practices with children and exploitation with children at every forum.

They demanded the government ensure protection of children. They underlined that amidst prevailing challenges, it has become major issue to contain children from going astray. Misuse of mobile phone and internet access is one of major causes which is leading youths towards immoral activities.