Pakistan produces 20,000 IT graduates, engineers annually, says minister

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal Friday said that government was moving towards right direction by adopting more business friendly policies.

Addressing Lift Pakistan 2019 conference hosted by a business group here in a hotel, the minister said the government was fully committed to serve and facilitate its business community.

He said Pakistan was ranked at number 4 for free lance development in the world and IT exports increased 70 percent during the last three years. Pakistan has more than 2,000 IT companies and call centres, and 300,000 English speaking IT professionals and 20,000 IT graduates and engineers being produced annually.

At present, around 52 incubation and acceleration programmes exist in the country from each of which 7-15 startups are graduating every year. In addition to incubators and accelerators, the start-up of echo system has been strengthened by co-working spaces, business process outsourcing services, 11 fellowship programmes growing scale of angel investment and the launch of local chapter of global initiatives, he said.

The minister appreciated the organisers for collaborative efforts in organising an excellent platform to bring together the creative young mind professionals, academicians, entrepreneurs and leading business personalities to explore new opportunities in the real potential of growth of our nation.

The minister said the government was working aggressively towards creating a comprehensive start of ecosystem so as to channel the real potential of this growing market. He said that in the World Bank doing business report 2020, Pakistan improved by 28 points on the ease of doing business ranking from 136 to 108 out of 190 economies. He said in order to make national economy grow faster, it is utterly important to continue efforts to ensure a conducive business environment.

The government has taken measures which will guarantee and ensure that the business community’s investments in Punjab are secured and their returns are assured. The Punjab government has recently launched e-pay, a mobile application for all business to government and public to government payments in order to facilitate the public and improve country’s revenue collection through easy payment solutions, he concluded.

Kilns’ closure delayed: Environment Protection Secretary Salman Ijaz has said that brick-kilns will not be closed immediately in case of improving of air quality index. He stressed upon kiln owners to make their kilns environment friendly by converting the same on zigzag technology to get production throughout the year. This was stated by him while presiding over a meeting here Friday.

Director General Environment Tanveer Ahmad Warraich, Director Environment Naseem-ur-Rehman, central and provincial presidents of All Pakistan Mines and Mineral Associations Mir Behroz and Khalid Pervaiz, Chairperson Hyderabad Mir Samad, other representatives, owners of kilns and coal agents were present on this occasion.

Salman Ijaz said that the government did not want to render people jobless but to eradicate pollution. He said it was the objective that kiln owners adopt modern technology so that environment could not be harmed.

Azadi March: Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan has said that real designs of Maulana Fazalur-Rehman in the garb of Azadi March will soon be exposed. PPP and N-League will only join the march for the sake of their interests. PTI will not compromise on national interest and public service is among its top priorities. The minister said Maulana Fazalur Rehman would get nothing by instigating people against the government.

Security: Security of the mosques, imambargahs and other religious places remained tightened on Jummatul Mubarik in the metropolis.

All SPs, DSPs and sub ordinate officers personally reviewed and ensured tight security arrangements at all the religious places. Police officers and officials along with the members of the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit remained alert at all the sensitive mosques and Imambargahs. Police checked all the vehicles and suspicious persons at the entry and exit points of the City.