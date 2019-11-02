Six arrested for Mardan family murders

MARDAN: The police on Friday arrested six accused nominated in the murder case of five members of a family.

Speaking at a news conference, District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Khan said that as per a report lodged on October 19, one Tahir along with four accomplices allegedly killed the wife of his brother Usman Shah, her two sons and five-month-old granddaughter because of a dispute over a seven-marla house in Gujjar Garhi in Mardan. He believed Usman Shah had his consent to the murders. A police team formed by the DPO raided AkoDheri area where three of the accused, Tahir, Amir and Bilal, allegedly exchanged fire with the police party but were later arrested.

The party led by DSP City Circle Bashir Ahmad Yousafzai also arrested three alleged facilitators of the crime. They included Saider Khan, Amanullah and Rahimullah, residents of AkoDheri. The DPO said that the police party recovered three Kalashnikov rifles, two pistols and many bullets from the possession of the accused during the raid.