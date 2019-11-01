Qureshi, Sarwar urge India to end atrocities in IHK

LAHORE: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi called on Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar at the Governor’s House. During the meeting Thursday, both the dignitaries demanded from India for lifting curfew and ending atrocities in Held Kashmir. Kashmir issue, political and other issues were also discussed in the meeting. They also condoled the passengers’ deaths in Tezgam train fire incident. Talking to media after the meeting, the foreign minister said Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Azadi March has diverted people’s attention from Kashmir issue. India thought that Pakistan is busy in internal conflicts so the former planned and executed a plot in occupied Kashmir. He added that the government believed in resolving the Kashmir issue peacefully and invited international media to visit Azad Kashmir. To a question regarding Maulana’s Azadi March, he said there is ambiguity in the JUI-F demands. No hurdle was created in Maulana’s march and he hoped that the way government allowed Opposition to hold the march it would also reciprocate the gesture in the same way. While replying to a question, he said the same people used to say that ‘Dharna’ will derail democracy and we used to say that we don’t want to derail democracy. Provisions are there in Constitution to form and dissolve a government. He said India had staged a drama by allowing the non-official European members to visit Held Kashmir. The governor while talking to media said India has converted Kashmir into world biggest open jail by imposing curfew for consecutive 88th day and through its cruel army was carrying out genocide of the Kashmiris. He said unfortunately UN and other world organisations failed in fulfilling their obligations. He further added that 220 million Pakistanis were supporting the Kashmir cause and Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting the Kashmir case.