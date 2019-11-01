PHC orders release of JUI-F leader

ABBOTTABAD: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) Circuit Bench on Thursday set aside order of the Mansehra deputy commissioner and ordered the release of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F leader Mufti Kifayatullah, who had been arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance (MPO) law. A two-member bench comprising Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Shakeel Ahmed, after hearing the arguments by a panel of senior lawyers Syed Amjad Shah, Arshad Awan, Raza Shah, Malik Basharat and others, declared the order of the deputy commissioner void.

The counsels for Mufti Kifayatullah rejected the allegations that their client was collecting funds and was creating law and order situation because no notice was served on the accused.

They said no proper course of action was adopted by the administration, nor was the action declared illegal by any forum.

The original order of the deputy commissioner under 3-MPO was set aside on the above cited reason and plea of the lawyers was accepted.