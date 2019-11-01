JUI-F’s Mufti Kifayatullah granted bail

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday granted bail to Mufti Kifayatullah, a Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-F (JUI-F) leader from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A division bench of the PHC's Mansehra circuit ordered the authorities to release the cleric who was detained in Haripur Jail.

Mufti Kifayatullah was arrested from Islamabad on Sunday for making inflammatory statements against state institutions.

He was arrested on the day his party started the Azadi March from Karachi. Led by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Azadi March would culminate in Islamabad on October 31.