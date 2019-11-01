Save hockey

It has been said that hockey is the national game of Pakistan. Pakistan won three Olympics in hockey in 1960, 1968, and 1984. Today, Pakistan's team is on the 17th number in the world hockey ranking. The national game has been neglected terribly. The concerned authorities are not serious about hockey and end up investing much more on cricket.

It is very good that they invest on cricket, but they should also be focused on hockey. Therefore, I humbly request the Pakistan Hockey Federation to look into the matter and take those players who are able to play and can easily qualify in Olympics especially. Otherwise, very soon we will be much below even number 17 in world rankings. We owe this to the great hockey players we have had in the past.

Abrar Moosa Peshbeen

Jiwani