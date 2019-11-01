close
Fri Nov 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 1, 2019

Class IX exam forms

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
November 1, 2019

The Board of Secondary Education Karachi on Thursday issued the form submission schedule for the Annual Examination 2020 of Class 9, science, general, regular and private groups.

According to BSEK Chairman Professor Dr Saeeduddin, the board will accept exam forms from November 1 without a late fee. The Rs100 exam form can be availed from the special counter of the board. The schools that need more than 10 forms are directed to write an application on their schools’ letterheads to the examination department. However, the forms will be provided free of cost to the schools functioning under government supervision.

