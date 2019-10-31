Call to hold regular sports events in Faisalabad

LAHORE: There is plenty of sports talent in Faisalabad and sports officers must hold regular sports competitions at divisional, district and tehsil level in Faisalabad to groom young players.

It’s the only way to provide sufficient opportunities to talented youth of the far-flung areas; this was stated by DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh while addressing a key meeting of DSOs and TSOs at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad the other day.

Aulakh visited Faisalabad and Samundri the other day to inspect sports development schemes across the division. The meeting was attended by Divisional Sports Officer Tariq Nazir, DSO Rana Hammad, Iqbal, M Imran, M Jameel, Rabia Rishi and tehsil sports officers and senior coaches of different games. DSO Tariq Nazir briefed him about the status of various sports projects.

Addressing the meeting, Aulakh said that there are 22 under-progress sports development projects in Faisalabad division. He stressed upon the concerned officials to complete these sports projects as early as possible. “The condition of Gojra hockey stadium is also being improved. The sports culture will further grow in Faisalabad after the completion of these sports projects”.

“Govt is putting special emphasis on sports. We are establishing best sports infrastructure at tehsil level to bring the talented youth towards sports activities”.

Moreover, Aulakh also had a meeting with Commissioner Faisalabad Mahmood Javed Bhatti and discussed various issues relating to promotion of sports. Aulakh also reviewed the existing and under-process sports facilities in Samundri and other districts of Faisalabad division.

Meanwhile, Vice-Chairman SBP Rao Zahid Qayyum visited Punjab E-Library in Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Wednesday. During his visit, Rao Zahid Qayyum inspected various departments of E-Library. Head Librarian Asif Bilal briefed him about different features and functions of E-Library.