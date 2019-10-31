Bilawal to visit south Punjab from Nov 1

MULTAN: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is visiting south Punjab from November 1 in connection with his mass mobilisation campaign. Bilawal will spend seven days at Multan Bilawal House and three days at Bahawalpur division. He will address public a meeting in Dera Ghazi Khan division.

The PPP leader would spend maximum time with the party workers and office-bearers of south Punjab and would address public meetings in different districts.

Bilawal has planned to visit the region after JUI-F leader Maulana Fazalur Rehman spent two days on south Punjab roads during his Azadi March. Rahimyar Khan, Bahawalpur, Multan and Muzaffargarh are considered strong constituencies of the PPP politicians. Talking to reporters, PPP leader Habibullah Shakir said Bilawal’s visit would strengthen the Azadi March narrative and would activate and accelerate party in the agrarian region.

Bilawal would address a public meeting at Pull Darah on Sangi Road soon after his arrival on November 1.

The PPP leader would stay at Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Sugar Mills in Bahawalpur and on November 4 he would leave for Multan where would address lawyers at the Multan High Court Bar Association on November 6.