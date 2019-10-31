close
Thu Oct 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 31, 2019

Lawyers in Jhang observe strike against police

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 31, 2019

JHANG: Lawyers of District Bar Association (DBA) Wednesday observed a strike against police officials who allegedly gave illegal favour to the opponents of a senior lawyer. According to the DBA secretary, lawyer Syed Shabbar Raza cultivated paddy crop on his 6-acre land in Thathi Bahram Shah area and his opponents with the connivance of local police cut the crop at night. The DBA secretary said a meeting of the executive committee of the Bar has been called for Thursday to decide further course of action.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan