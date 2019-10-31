Lawyers in Jhang observe strike against police

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JHANG: Lawyers of District Bar Association (DBA) Wednesday observed a strike against police officials who allegedly gave illegal favour to the opponents of a senior lawyer. According to the DBA secretary, lawyer Syed Shabbar Raza cultivated paddy crop on his 6-acre land in Thathi Bahram Shah area and his opponents with the connivance of local police cut the crop at night. The DBA secretary said a meeting of the executive committee of the Bar has been called for Thursday to decide further course of action.
