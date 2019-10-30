close
Wed Oct 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 30, 2019

JKA Karate next month

Sports

LAHORE: Japan Karate Association (JKA) Balochistan, with collaboration of Mishal Youth Society, will organize the 15th All-Balochistan JKA Karate Championship on November 2 & 3, 2019 at Quetta.

Players and officials will participate from other districts as well and Quetta district will defend their title. Mir Zia Langove, Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Balochistan will inaugurate the championship and Haji Noor Dummar, Minister for Public Health Engineering and Durra Baloch Director General Sports Balochistan will be the guests of honour at prize distribution ceremony. Syed Nadeem Shah, Honorary Consul General of Japan in Balochistan is the patron in chief of championship and Saleem Shakir, President Mishal Youth Society will be patron of championship.

