Haripur schools to help students get domicile certificates

HARIPUR: The deputy commissioner’s office here on Tuesday handed over about 20,000 blank domicile forms to the officials of the Education Department to facilitate the students of government schools to get the domiciles at schools.

Deputy Commissioner of Haripur, NadimNasir, told the Education Department officials at a ceremony that this initiative was taken to help students of 9th and 10th grades get domiciles.

He said the initiative would help the students get domiciles and save their precious time.

The official said the students would now get blank forms and submit these with school administration after filling them out. He said the schools would carry out the procedure.

The official said this exercise would be repeated every year to facilitate the students.

On this occasion, District Education Officer (Female) SaminaAltaf Shah and District Education Officer (Male) Umar Kundi received 1500 completed domicile certificates from the deputy commissioner for onward issuance to the students who had already applied for the same.