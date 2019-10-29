close
Tue Oct 29, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 29, 2019

Man shot dead in DI Khan

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 29, 2019

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Unidentified armed men shot dead a 22-year old man in the limits of the Cantonment Police Station on Monday, official sources said.

The sources said that the assailants opened fire on Mohammad Ismail, son of Mohammad Zarif, and killed him on the spot. The accused fled the scene.

The slain Mohammad Ismail, an electrician by profession, was taken to a local hospital where his body was handed over to his relatives after post-mortem.

Mohammad Shakil, brother of the slain person, told the police that his brother had gone to the city in connection with some work when he was killed.

The police registered a case and started an investigation.

Meanwhile, a man belonging to Gilgit-Baltistan was kidnapped by four armed men near Kotli Imam Hussain madrassa in the limits of Cantonment Police Station.

The gunmen bundled the man identified as Mohammad Safdar Hussain into their car and escaped from the scene. It was learnt that the kidnapped person had a dispute with the kidnappers.

