Tue Oct 29, 2019
October 29, 2019

Four food points sealed

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 29, 2019

LAHORE:On the directions of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Captain (r) Muhammad Usman, food safety teams carried out special food inspection drive across Punjab to inspect the quality of food at bus terminals and Lorri Adda.

During the operation, the provincial food regulatory body shut down four food points, punished 87 food business operators and issued warning notices for improvement on 656 eateries. Meanwhile, the authority discarded 150kg rancid oil, 100-litre expired carbonated drinks, 80kg sweets, loose adulterated ketchup and a huge quantity of gutka. It is pertinent to mention that the sale of gutka was prohibited in Punjab after imposing a ban on it by the Punjab Food Authority.

