‘Govt, NAB to be responsible if anything happens to Zardari’

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Sunday expressed serious concern on the health of former president Asif Ali Zardari, who is undergoing medical treatment at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), and warned that if anything happened to him then the government-NAB nexus will be responsible.

"The blood pressure and sugar level of Asif Ali Zardari are showing alarming indicators,” said the PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari while demanding the provision of best medical facilitates to Zardari.

Bokhari said the main reason of deteriorating health of Asif Zardari was inhuman attitude of the rulers who delayed shifting him in hospital. He said the time has come when the NAB should be made accountable for its inhuman action against the PPP leadership on the behest of the government.

Bokhari said such kind of pressure on the party leadership never succeed in past and won’t succeed in future.

He said the followers of dictators should not forget that they could not bring the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari into pressure by using such kind of inhuman treatment against Zardari.