Pakistan hockey to miss Tokyo Olympics

ISLAMABAD: The Netherlands booked a place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with a resounding 6-1 win in the second of back to back matches in Amstelveen Sunday.

Pakistan thus go tumbling out of the most prestigious event for the second successive time. The three times Olympic champions Pakistan also missed the 2016 Rio (Brazil) Olympics and yet again will be seen missing the twelve team competition in Tokyo in a year time.

On Sunday in front of capacity home crowd, Holland went on goal scoring spree with Bjorn Kellerman and Van der Weerden Mink scoring a brace each for the hosts. Terrance Pieters and Janssen Jip were other scorers as host completed the six goals even before the end of third quarter.

Pakistan added their lone goal through Rizwan Ali Sr in the 53rd. The last quarter also saw Pakistan missing two easy goal scoring opportunities. Holland thus have qualified for Tokyo Olympics with 10-5 aggregate win against Pakistan.