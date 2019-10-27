close
Cop injured in DI Khan blast

National

 
October 27, 2019

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A police constable was injured when an improvised explosive device planted by militants at roadside went off near Hathala town on Saturday. The sources said said that a police mobile was going to Hathala town to provide security to a public meeting organised by Member National Assembly Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh.

More From Pakistan