Safdar’s bail application dismissed

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate here on Saturday dismissed the bail application of Captain (retd) Safdar, an accused of provocative speech.

The court had reserved its verdict on the bail petition of Safdar. However, on Saturday, the judge refused Safdar’s bail application.

The counsel of the accused had argued before the court that his client was politically victimised. The counsel claimed that initially a case was registered against his client under 16 MPO and later Section 124 and 506 of the Pakistan Penal Code were added. He said his client has no connection with any banned outfit and the police have no written application from anyone seeking registration of a case against his client. The counsel alleged that the FIR against his client is politically-motivated and implored the court to grant a bail to his client as he is ready to cooperate with investigators. However, the court refused to grant bail.