Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: Pakistan, Netherlands play out thrilling 4-4 draw

ISLAMABAD: Van der Mink scored in the last minutes to save The Netherlands blushes in the first of the Olympic qualifying match against spirited Pakistan team in Amstelveen Saturday.

In a match that went down to the wire Pakistan were leading 4-3 going into the final minute when Dutch players drag flick on penalty corner leveled the score, leaving the decision to Sunday’s second match.

Pakistan took lead on three occasion only to see hosts coming back to draw level. Pakistan scored all their four goals on penalty corners with sensational precision. Mubashir Ali banged home the opener in fifth minute against the run of play smashing the board with first time push on penalty corner. It took Holland 15 minutes to score equaliser through Van der Mink from penalty stroke. A minute later Holland took lead through Bojarn Kellerman who netted a delicate goal through field effort.

Ghazanfar Ali (22nd minute) and captain Rizwan Sr (38th minute) then were on target on penalty corner deflections to give Pakistan 3-2 lead going into the final quarter. Holland again scored the equaliser this time through Robert Keperman. Pakistan stunned the home crowd when minutes before final hooter Mubashir was seen banging home the 4th goal for greenshirts.

Following a draw both teams will now be seen playing for pride and honour on Sunday as the winner will book a place in 2020 Tokyo (Japan) Olympics.