close
Sun Oct 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
October 27, 2019

Sahiwal verdict

Newspost

 
October 27, 2019

This refers to the editorial, 'State of justice' (October 26). The editorial has rightly criticized the judgement of the ATC on the Sahiwal incident. It was not only the PM who had ensured justice but the interior minister had also promised to make an example of the culprits of the Punjab CTD.

This case should have taken not more than a week. Let this be stated categorically here that in Pakistan justice is only restricted to the elite. Things in Pakistan are not only getting out of control but getting bad to worse. Our rulers should learn some lesson from what is happening in Chile, Lebanon, Bolivia and other countries of the world. It appears that it is a deliberate attempt to divert the attention from the real main issues confronting the people of Pakistan.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Bradford

UK

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost