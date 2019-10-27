Sahiwal verdict

This refers to the editorial, 'State of justice' (October 26). The editorial has rightly criticized the judgement of the ATC on the Sahiwal incident. It was not only the PM who had ensured justice but the interior minister had also promised to make an example of the culprits of the Punjab CTD.

This case should have taken not more than a week. Let this be stated categorically here that in Pakistan justice is only restricted to the elite. Things in Pakistan are not only getting out of control but getting bad to worse. Our rulers should learn some lesson from what is happening in Chile, Lebanon, Bolivia and other countries of the world. It appears that it is a deliberate attempt to divert the attention from the real main issues confronting the people of Pakistan.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Bradford

UK