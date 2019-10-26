PM orders appeal be filed in Sahiwal case

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday instructed the government of Punjab to file an appeal against the decision of the special anti-terrorism court in the Sahiwal firing tragedy.

The prime minister also ordered investigation into the shortfalls and weaknesses by the complainant with regards to the case, pertaining to the shooting dead the parents and teen-age sister of young children before them several months back.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan broke the news through tweets.

She said that the entire nation had witnessed in video the showering of bullets at the parents of young children. She added the government was committed to provision of justice to these children and if their family opted not to become plaintiff, then the state would fight the case.

In other tweets, she said that the country had been put on the right economic track and noted that Pakistan’s improvement in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business ranking was a clear proof of it.

She said it was the first time in the history that the national exchequer was getting filled instead of the pockets of rulers. The Special Assistant on Information believed that the World Bank’s report would also have had opened the eyes of those who up till now were misleading the people regarding the country’s economy.

Dr Awan said a bright and progressive face of Naya Pakistan was emerging in the world. She said it was under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan that the country witnessed a historic improvement of 28 places in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business rankings. She was confident that measures directed towards ease of doing business would prove to be milestone for investment promotion and industrial development.